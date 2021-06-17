Advertise
Governor Ducey to sign bipartisan wildfire relief package

Crews from the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority work on the Telegraph Fire on Tuesday, June 8.
(Arizona Fire and Medical Authority)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Friday, Governor Ducey will sign bipartisan legislation that dedicates nearly $100 million to combat Arizona wildfires and provide critical relief to communities impacted.

The relief package is the result of a special session of the State Legislature Governor Ducey called earlier this week, following a tour last week of the Telegraph and Mescal fires. 

To stay informed on two of the largest fires burning in Arizona, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

