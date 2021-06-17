Governor Ducey to sign bipartisan wildfire relief package

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Friday, Governor Ducey will sign bipartisan legislation that dedicates nearly $100 million to combat Arizona wildfires and provide critical relief to communities impacted.

The relief package is the result of a special session of the State Legislature Governor Ducey called earlier this week, following a tour last week of the Telegraph and Mescal fires.

