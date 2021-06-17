Maricopa County authorities ask for help finding missing Sun City woman
SUN CITY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Sun City woman.
92-year-old Alice Armstead may be driving a blue 2012 Mercedes Benz with Arizona tag BJE9552.
Armstead is described as white, 5-foot-3, 125 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen at about 7 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, at her residence in Sun City.
Her family says she is not supposed to be driving.
If you see Armstead or her vehicle, call 602-876-1011.
