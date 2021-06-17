Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Maricopa County authorities ask for help finding missing Sun City woman

Alice Armstead
Alice Armstead(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN CITY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Sun City woman.

92-year-old Alice Armstead may be driving a blue 2012 Mercedes Benz with Arizona tag BJE9552.

Armstead is described as white, 5-foot-3, 125 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen at about 7 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, at her residence in Sun City.

Her family says she is not supposed to be driving.

If you see Armstead or her vehicle, call 602-876-1011.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Arizona's Dean of Students Office has stripped Pi Kappa Alpha of its...
Fraternity loses recognition over alleged infractions at University of Arizona
The Tucson Police Department is investigating the incident.
Three men in custody after TPD responds to armed robbery near Davis-Monthan
The Delta variant of COVID-19, first found in India, has made its way into Arizona.
FACT FINDERS: Should you be worried now that Delta variant is in Arizona?
A man was shot at a convenience store in Tucson late Tuesday, June 15.
One shot at convenience store on North Wilmot Road
Gardeners recommend watering plants at same time each day
How to keep plants alive in scorching temperatures

Latest News

The Winchester Fire burns in the Winchester Mountains west of Willcox on Tuesday, June 15.
UPDATE: Winchester Fire grows to 1,650 acres in Cochise County
The Pinnacle Fire is burning in a remote area in the Santa Teresa Wilderness northeast of Tucson.
UPDATE: Pinnacle Fire grows to 17,453 acres, 15% containment; several areas in ‘GO’ status
First Alert Action Days: Dangerous heat continues in southern Arizona
Crews from the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority work on the Telegraph Fire on Tuesday, June 8.
UPDATE: Telegraph Fire grows to 171,241 acres; several communities placed in ‘READY’ status