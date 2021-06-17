Maricopa County authorities ask for help finding missing Sun City woman

SUN CITY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Sun City woman.

MCSO is asking the public’s help on locating 92 year old Alice Armstead. If seen or know her whereabouts please contact MCSO at 602 876 1011. pic.twitter.com/jwkimJS8lR — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) June 17, 2021

92-year-old Alice Armstead may be driving a blue 2012 Mercedes Benz with Arizona tag BJE9552.

Armstead is described as white, 5-foot-3, 125 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen at about 7 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, at her residence in Sun City.

Her family says she is not supposed to be driving.

If you see Armstead or her vehicle, call 602-876-1011.

