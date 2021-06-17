Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Massive 1,098-carat diamond unearthed in Africa

The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.
The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – This gem would literally weigh you down.

A recently discovered diamond in Botswana is believed to be the third-largest in the world.

The stone weighs in at 1,098 carats.

Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi recently got a look at the beautiful stone and praised Debswana Diamond Company, the mining company that unearthed it on June 1.

It is the largest diamond found in the company’s history.

Proceeds from the gemstone will be used to advance national development in the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Arizona's Dean of Students Office has stripped Pi Kappa Alpha of its...
Fraternity loses recognition over alleged infractions at University of Arizona
The Tucson Police Department is investigating the incident.
Three men in custody after TPD responds to armed robbery near Davis-Monthan
The Delta variant of COVID-19, first found in India, has made its way into Arizona.
FACT FINDERS: Should you be worried now that Delta variant is in Arizona?
The Tucson Police Department said Joshua Lee Moore, 33, was armed with a handgun when he was...
Tucson Police Department releases body camera video of officer-involved shooting in midtown
A man was shot at a convenience store in Tucson late Tuesday, June 15.
One shot at convenience store on North Wilmot Road

Latest News

Opening This Week, Thursday, June 17
Opening This Week, Thursday, June 17
FILE - This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and...
EXPLAINER: The story of Juneteenth, the new federal holiday
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing,...
Austin: Al-Qaida could regroup in Afghanistan in 2 years
A bill introduced by Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and Republican Sen. Susan...
As COVID-19 crisis ebbs, some seeking 9/11-style commission
A new analysis shows COVID cases are down in states where vaccinations are up.
Where vaccinations are up, COVID cases are down