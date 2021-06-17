Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

NCAA investigates Arizona State for alleged recruiting violations

(Unsplash)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona State University is under NCAA investigation for alleged recruiting violations that say the football program hosted high school prospects during the COVID-19 dead period, according to CBS Sports.

ASU has confirmed there is an investigation, but it is not clear at this time how many prospects may have been hosted by the school. It is also unclear to what degree the head coach, Herm Edwards, may have been involved.

The team took a hit last November when coach Edwards tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monsoon 2020 was one of the driest on record. The outlook for 2021 is still up in the air.
MONSOON 2021: Here’s what we can expect this year!
The University of Arizona's Dean of Students Office has stripped Pi Kappa Alpha of its...
Fraternity loses recognition over alleged infractions at University of Arizona
Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man near the intersection of South Greasewood...
Police investigate overnight homicide on Tucson’s west side
Authorities are looking for the driver of this silver 2016 Hyundai Elantra, which was allegedly...
Tucson Police searching for vehicle connected to fatal crash
A man was shot at a convenience store in Tucson late Tuesday, June 15.
One shot at convenience store on North Wilmot Road

Latest News

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, left, congratulates guard Chris Paul late in the second...
Chris Paul sidelined with COVID-19 ahead of Western Conference Finals
Mike Hazen, 45, has been the GM of the Diamondbacks since 2016.
D-backs GM Hazen takes physical leave, wife battling cancer
The University of Arizona Wildcats hosted a regional in the NCAA men's baseball tournament.
Arizona headed to College World Series after 16-3 win over Ole Miss
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, squares off against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker...
Suns sweep Nuggets, advance to conference finals