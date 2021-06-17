Advertise
Nogales neighborhood without electricity and water amid excessive heat warning

(WAFB)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A neighborhood near Nogales is without water and electricity as temperatures triggered an excessive heat warning this week.

The Nogales Police Department says Meadow Hills cut off electricity due to nearby fires and the city’s buster water pumps aren’t working.

Unisource is currently working to restore electricity needed to run the pumps.

Stay with KOLD News 13 for more updates.

