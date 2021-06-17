One person hospitalized following incident involving border agent in Nogales

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating an incident with a Border Patrol Agent that occurred this afternoon in Nogales.

On June 16, 2021 at 5:07 p.m., a Border Patrol Agent assigned to the Nogales Station patrolling near Bankard and Doe Streets in Nogales was reportedly involved in a use of force incident involving a service weapon.

The Nogales Police Department and Emergency Medical Services were called for the injured person involved and they were transported to a Tucson hospital.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility were also notified and responded to the scene.

