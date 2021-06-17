Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

One person hospitalized following incident involving border agent in Nogales

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 8:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating an incident with a Border Patrol Agent that occurred this afternoon in Nogales.

On June 16, 2021 at 5:07 p.m., a Border Patrol Agent assigned to the Nogales Station patrolling near Bankard and Doe Streets in Nogales was reportedly involved in a use of force incident involving a service weapon.

The Nogales Police Department and Emergency Medical Services were called for the injured person involved and they were transported to a Tucson hospital.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility were also notified and responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monsoon 2020 was one of the driest on record. The outlook for 2021 is still up in the air.
MONSOON 2021: Here’s what we can expect this year!
The University of Arizona's Dean of Students Office has stripped Pi Kappa Alpha of its...
Fraternity loses recognition over alleged infractions at University of Arizona
Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man near the intersection of South Greasewood...
Police investigate overnight homicide on Tucson’s west side
Authorities are looking for the driver of this silver 2016 Hyundai Elantra, which was allegedly...
Tucson Police searching for vehicle connected to fatal crash
A man was shot at a convenience store in Tucson late Tuesday, June 15.
One shot at convenience store on North Wilmot Road

Latest News

NCAA investigates Arizona State for alleged recruiting violations
New fire breaks out near Helvetia mine
Heavy Fire burns 225 acres in Santa Rita Mountains
The Tucson Police Department is investigating the incident.
Three men in custody after TPD responds to armed robbery near Davis-Monthan
Fact Finders: Is your immune system ready for common viruses again?