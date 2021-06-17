PACC at critical capacity and urging community to foster, adopt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima Animal Care Center is at critical capacity and is urging the public to adopt or foster to free up kennel space.

“I have never seen us have to do something like this for the number of animals coming in,” said Nikki Reck, the public information officer at PACC.

She said the shelter hit critical capacity Thursday when they took in an additional 40 dogs on top of the nearly 100 pets that arrive on a daily basis. PACC had no empty kennels left and had to set up up a pop-up shelter in their meeting room. Volunteers and staff set up crates to hold pets that are immediately available for adoption. The shelter has about 750 animals that can be adopted right away.

“We do not euthanize for space here at PACC and we don’t’ want to have to make that decision which is why we’re asking folks to step up,” Reck said. “We don’t ever want to get to that point again where we ever have to do that.”

The shelter is in desperate need of fosters to help free up space. Danielle Harris is helping ease the burden and is fostering two kittens.

“It’s important to know you’re temporarily their parent until you find their permanent parent,” she said.

Harris says helping a pet on its journey to finding a forever home is the best part.

“That’s the exciting part is seeing a little kid come adopt your foster and get really excited about it,” she said.

Adoptions are free for pets older than 4 months old. Puppies and kittens cost $50 to adopt. Learn more about adopting, here. If you can’t take a pet permanently, you can take a foster pet home for as little as an afternoon or a few months depending on what the pet needs. Find more information to foster, here. The shelter is in need of towels and blankets. You can drop off items to PACC or make a monetary donation online.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.