Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

One dead following shooting spree in Phoenix West Valley; suspect in custody

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 3:34 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURPRISE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after they say a man shot four people in a shooting spree in West Valley Phoenix-area on Thursday, according to KPHO.

Eight separate scenes occurred throughout the area in a one-and-a-half-hour time span. The shootings happened in the area of 115th Avenue and Bell Road around noon, the Loop 303 and El Mirage Road in Surprise, and at an off-ramp of Loop 101 and Thunderbird, according to officials.

A total of 13 victims were involved with four of them suffering gunshot wounds. One of the victims died following the incidents according to police. The other three victims who were shot are expected to recover.

A suspect, an adult male, is in police custody.

The Loop 101 at Grand Avenue, the Loop 303 southbound at Lone Mountain Parkway, the on-ramps from Lake Pleasant, Lone Mpountain, and Happy Valley parkways are closed while authorities investigate.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department is investigating the incident.
Three men in custody after TPD responds to armed robbery near Davis-Monthan
The University of Arizona's Dean of Students Office has stripped Pi Kappa Alpha of its...
Fraternity loses recognition over alleged infractions at University of Arizona
The Tucson Police Department said Joshua Lee Moore, 33, was armed with a handgun when he was...
Tucson Police Department releases body camera video of officer-involved shooting in midtown
The Delta variant of COVID-19, first found in India, has made its way into Arizona.
FACT FINDERS: Should you be worried now that Delta variant is in Arizona?
A man was shot at a convenience store in Tucson late Tuesday, June 15.
One shot at convenience store on North Wilmot Road

Latest News

Nogales neighborhood without electricity and water amid excessive heat warning
New fire sparks in Nogales
UPDATE: First responders battling fire in Nogales, city water pumps not working
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
The June 19 celebration known as “Juneteenth” is awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature to...
Some Arizonans say Juneteenth recognition is just the beginning