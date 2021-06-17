Realtors, investors cold calling to find inventory in hot housing market

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you’ve received a phone call from someone wanting to buy your home, you’re not alone. Local real estate experts say the hot housing market has motivated more realtors to cold call in the hopes of finding homes for their clients. Cold calling isn’t a new tactic in real estate but is much more heavily relied upon now.

The Tucson Association of Realtors CEO, Randy Rogers, said homes were on the market an average of 13 days last month compared to nearly 40 days in May of 2020. Tucson is seeing a 30% increase in median home prices.

“The realtor is trying to take care of their clients and find a house for them,” he said. “There’s just no inventory out there.”

Which is leaving realtors playing offense. Phone calls are one method to find inventory for clients wanting to buy a home.

“There are more companies out there that are just dedicated to doing cold calls. They get the leads to somebody that might be interested to sell their home and sell the contacts over to real estate agents,” said Eddie Gracia, a local realtor.

There are red flags to watch out for to make sure it’s not a scammer who has reached out to you.

“Anytime somebody says it’s an all-cash offer, think twice about it. If it seems too good to be true it probably is,” Rogers said.

He recommends doing your research, checking in with the BBB if you’re suspicious of a scam and hiring your own realtor to walk you through the process.

“That’s going to be the best starting point and they will be able to guide you,” he said.

Zillow’s latest report ranks Tucson in the top 15 hottest U.S. housing markets. Their economists say they don’t expect the home price appreciation we’ve seen over the past year to let up any time soon.

