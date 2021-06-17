Three men in custody after TPD responds to armed robbery near Davis-Monthan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department took three men into custody after responding to reports of an armed robbery this afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery by three males on 4000 31st Street.

When officers arrived, they say the men fled on foot. Officers were able to locate them and take them into custody. SWAT officers were also on the scene to assist with the search.

Details are still limited at this time.

