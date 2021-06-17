Advertise
Tucson to hold in-person and virtual Juneteenth celebrations this weekend

The Juneteenth flag, commemorating the day that slavery ended in the U.S., flies in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 17, 2020.(Nati Harnik | AP)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Juneteenth is on Saturday and Tucson is preparing to celebrate with multiple events taking place in southern Arizona.

Tucson Juneteenth Celebration

  • June 19, 2021 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dunbar Pavilion on 325 West 2nd Street
  • The event will include festival vendors and food.

Our Black is Beautiful

  • June 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 9 to 10 p.m.
  • The Pima Community College and Tucson Juneteenth Committee will present a virtual celebration of Black culture, history, dance, song and fun.
  • You can participate in the event HERE.

Vendors and food trucks who wish to participate in the event can call Valerie Stanley at 520-405-5826 or email tucsonjuneteenth@gmail.com

