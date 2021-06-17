Tucson to hold in-person and virtual Juneteenth celebrations this weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Juneteenth is on Saturday and Tucson is preparing to celebrate with multiple events taking place in southern Arizona.
Tucson Juneteenth Celebration
- June 19, 2021 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dunbar Pavilion on 325 West 2nd Street
- The event will include festival vendors and food.
Our Black is Beautiful
- June 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 9 to 10 p.m.
- The Pima Community College and Tucson Juneteenth Committee will present a virtual celebration of Black culture, history, dance, song and fun.
- You can participate in the event HERE.
Vendors and food trucks who wish to participate in the event can call Valerie Stanley at 520-405-5826 or email tucsonjuneteenth@gmail.com
