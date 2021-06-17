Tucson to hold in-person and virtual Juneteenth celebrations this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Juneteenth is on Saturday and Tucson is preparing to celebrate with multiple events taking place in southern Arizona.

June 19, 2021 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dunbar Pavilion on 325 West 2nd Street

The event will include festival vendors and food.

June 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 9 to 10 p.m.

The Pima Community College and Tucson Juneteenth Committee will present a virtual celebration of Black culture, history, dance, song and fun.

You can participate in the event HERE.

Vendors and food trucks who wish to participate in the event can call Valerie Stanley at 520-405-5826 or email tucsonjuneteenth@gmail.com

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.