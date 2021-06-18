Advertise
1 dead, 3 shot, 9 others injured in metro Phoenix shootings

By Associated Press
Updated: 53 minutes ago
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — One person was killed, three wounded and nine others injured in reported drive-by shootings over a 90-minute span Thursday in three cities west of Phoenix, authorities said.

A suspect was detained, but authorities said it remained unclear if that person was responsible for all of the shootings.

The name of the suspect wasn’t immediately released.

Police departments in Peoria, Surprise and Glendale were investigating shootings in their cities, along with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Authorities are investigating at least eight separate shooting scenes, Peoria police spokesman Brandon Sheffert said at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Four people suffered gunshot wounds, and one of those victims died, he said.

The other victims had a range of injuries, including being hit by shrapnel, Sheffert said.

Officials at Banner Health said they received nine patients at three of their hospitals. But the extent of the victims’ injuries and their conditions were not immediately released.

Police in Surprise reported two people were shot around noon Thursday.

Witnesses provided authorities with a description of the getaway vehicle, and the suspect was detained after a traffic stop in Surprise.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

