Arizona GOP budget holdouts near win on tax cut changes

Karen Fann
Karen Fann(az.gov)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (AP) - A pair of Republican Arizona lawmakers who objected to a $1.9 billion tax cut in a $12.8 billion GOP budget deal are close to winning major concessions that would secure their support for the spending plan.

But a deal expected to be finalized Thursday, June 17, came to a halt over the tax cut’s effects on city revenue.

The changes include smaller tax cuts until actual revenue comes in above projections and a much larger paydown of state debt.

Senate President Karen Fann cautioned Thursday evening that any of the details could change until a deal is sealed.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

