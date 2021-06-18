Douglas ranchers share experience living along the southern border

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the immigration debate continues to change, so does the day-to-day lifestyles of ranchers along the southern border.

In a report you’ll see only on KOLD News 13, our Carmen Valencia traveled to Douglas in Cochise County, to give you two perspectives from people who have lived along the border their entire life.

Two- fourth-generation ranchers from completely different backgrounds who call Douglas home share their lived experiences from the mid 80′s, early 90′s to now, on how the ever-evolving immigration policies have changed the way life is on their land.

But one thing holds true for them both –immigration reform needs to be done *now, and it must be more than a political talking point.

