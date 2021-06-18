Ethics board asks Pima County constable to resign

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The State of Arizona Constable, Ethics and Training Board has asked District 4 Constable Oscar Vasquez to resign and if not, the Pima County Board of Supervisors to suspend him for 180 days without pay.

The Supervisors will decide his fate at its June 22, 2021 meeting.

Vasquez was re-elected to his constable position in November 2020 when he ran unopposed.

He was also suspended by the county last year for 30 days following an investigation that accused him of multiple violations.

The charges, which go back to 2017, include driving a county-issued vehicle more than 100 miles per hour on several occasions, causing damage to several county issues vehicles, being videotaped urinating in public, the misuse of a handicapped placard, being verbally abusive to members of the general public, among other charges.

The charge which has resulted in the latest actions against him include not evicting a person following a judge’s order to do just that.

The ethics committee said “he acted outside the law.”

“This is, in particular, important that we have community trust in our officers, especially law enforcement officers,” said District 2 County Supervisor Matt Heinz. “Constables are placed in that category.”

Vasquez told the ethics committee that he was acting in compassion rather than evicting a person who did not have another place to move to during the pandemic.

The board said his empathy was commendable but he refused to carry out a judge’s order.

This instance, plus the prior violations, led the committee to say he had “an unacceptable pattern of behavior.”

One of the primary jobs of a constable is to deliver eviction notices which have garnered a great deal of attention during the pandemic which has included a moratorium on evictions.

“It’s something I take very seriously,” said Heinz who says he needs more time to determine how he’ll vote. “For any county employee, especially a county elected official and we need to have absolute transparency and also a constable needs to be respected.”

A list of charges and the ethics board rulings can be found here.

