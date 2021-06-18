FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat warning continues through Sunday, but there is relief in sight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Moisture will be on the limited side with storms remaining well north of Tucson. Clouds build back in next week allowing temperatures to fall closer to where we should be for late June standards.

TODAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with a high of 113.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low-80s.

SATURDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mostly sunny with a high 112.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 108.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 105.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 103. 10% storm chance.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 105. 10% storm chance.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 107. 10% storm chance.

