New Mexico Governor: Opening day will be July 1

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says all remaining pandemic-related public health restrictions on commercial and day-to-day activity in the state will be lifted July 1.

She made the declaration Friday, June 18, as state health officials continued to crunch the vaccination numbers.

The Democratic governor had wanted at least 60% of residents 16 and older to be vaccinated two weeks ahead of the reopening.

Her office said vaccinations stood at 59.4% on Thursday but that the state was waiting for more federal data to come in.

They expected those numbers to bring the state within its goal.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

