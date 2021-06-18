UPDATE: Over 400 customers in the dark after power outage near Picture Rocks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Trico Electric says they are working to restore power after an outage has left 424 people in the dark near Picture Rocks this afternoon.

Crews have identified the cause of the outage as a damaged pole and are working to repair it. Officials say restoration is expected within two hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

