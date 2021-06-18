Research shows impact lockdowns had on ozone pollution

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Ozone pollution dropped drastically during local stay-at-home orders and lockdowns during the pandemic, according to new research from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The pandemic did have one positive effect—a drop in ozone pollution, though it is temporary. Globally, there was a two percent drop in ozone, or about a year’s worth of emissions from Europe.

“The effect of these reductions depended on where you were, and when those emissions occurred,” said Kevin Bowman, atmospheric researcher, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

They found sunny, hot climates had the most impact on the reduction when their stay-at-home orders were implemented during summer months, compared to cooler, cloudy climates, or when lockdowns happened during the winter. According to the study, China’s stay-at-home orders in early February 2020 made a 50% drop in emissions in some cities within just a few weeks. NASA says most U.S. states had a 25% drop later in the spring, but the reductions in ozone pollution were higher in year-round sunny climates.

“We know that as populations are growing more toward the equator, that reduction in emission there, offer a bigger impact, but conversely they’re not controlled will have a more negative impact moving in the future,” said Bowman.

NASA took out the effects of wildfires for their research, but in Arizona last year, they had a big impact on ozone and pollution. In 2019, according to ADEQ, Tucson exceeded the federal ozone limit once. In 2020 it was exceeded eight times, six due to wildfire smoke.

“When we have wildfire smoke move in regionally or locally, that can actually allow ozone levels to rise,” said Matt Pace, a meteorologist with ADEQ.

Scientists said these results are not long-term. We would have to increase efficiency of our power and ozone-producing machines. Otherwise, the effects of this drop will fade as the economy and activity picks back up.

“Generally speaking, greenhouse gasses are going up and up and up,” said Riley Duren, UArizona Research Scientist, Research, Innovation and Impact

“We want to use this opportunity to transform our energy system so we can realize the short term benefits we saw, but over the long term,” said Bowman.

