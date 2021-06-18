Sen. Mark Kelly introduces ‘The Brandon Act’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOLD News 13) - Sen. Mark Kelly says he’s determined to get the Brandon Act signed into law. He’s leading the bipartisan effort to help get service members mental health help faster if they need it.

“This could help other service members, so it needs to become law,” he said.

According to the bill, The Brandon Act would put a standard phrase in place. Once a service member uses that phrase with a commanding officer, it would start an immediate and mandatory meatal health evaluation referral.

“A number of us, bipartisan legislation, House and Senate, we introduced this legislation. It’s intended to help service members in a crisis get the mental health help they need,” he said.

The act is named after Petty Officer Third Class Brandon Caserta. He died by suicide in 2018.

“His life was tragically taken too soon,” Kelly said, adding a law like this may have potentially saved his life.

Kelly says it could be included in the National Defense Authorization Act. No word yet when it’ll be brought up for discussion.

