TPD searches for suspect after man dies in west side shooting incident

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide near Starr Pass this evening.

Just before 7 a.m., on the morning of June 17, 2021, officers from Operations Division South were dispatched to a home in the 1300 block of S. Copias Way for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. First aid was immediately rendered to the male until Tucson Fire personnel arrived. Despite their lifesaving efforts, the male succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene. The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Cedric Anthony Peete. His family was notified of his passing.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit were notified and responded to continue the investigation. According to witness interviews, an unknown person arrived at the home at which time the shooting occurred. Evidence was collected from the scene and additional witnesses were interviewed. There are no suspects in custody; however, detectives do not believe this was a random act.

Details are very limited, and detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

