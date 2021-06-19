Backbone Fire near Pine grows to more than 17,000 acres

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Backbone Fire has burned more than 17,000 acres with no containment as of Saturday, June 19.

The wildfire, which began June 19 with a lightning strike, is burning about 12 miles west of Pine.

On Friday, evacuation orders were issued for the communities of Pine and Strawberry. SR 260 is closed between Camp Verde and SR 87.

There are almost 100 personnel battling the blaze.

You can read about evacuations and road closures at https://www.facebook.com/BackboneFireInfo .

