Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: NC State takes down Stanford; Arizona-Vandy to play at 4 p.m.

The Arizona Wildcats are in the College World Series for the 18th time in school history.
The Arizona Wildcats are in the College World Series for the 18th time in school history.(Arizona Athletics)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KOLD News 13) - Unseeded NC State continued its shocking run with a 10-4 rout of Stanford Saturday afternoon in the opening round of the College World Series.

Stanford will play the Arizona-Vandy loser at 11 a.m. Monday while NC State will face the Arizona-Vandy winner at 4 p.m. Monday.

The University of Arizona and Vanderbilt were set to play their opening-round game at 4 p.m. Saturday. The game will be on ESPN.

NC State put Stanford away with a four-run ninth inning. Jonny Butler led the Wolfpack with three hits, two runs and five RBIs. Reid Johnston got the win after giving up four runs on six hits in six innings.

Christian Robinson led Stanford with two RBIs and a run scored while started Brendan Beck was charged with the loss after giving up six runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

College World Series Schedule

Saturday-Sunday, June 19-27

Double Elimination

Saturday, June 19

Game 1: NC State 10, Stanford 4

Game 2: Vanderbilt vs. Arizona, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, June 20

Game 3: Tennessee vs. Virginia, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Game 4: Texas vs. Mississippi State, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Monday, June 21

Game 5: Stanford vs. Vanderbilt-Arizona loser, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)

Game 6: NC State vs. Vanderbilt-Arizona winner, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, June 22

Game 7: Tennessee-Virginia loser vs. Texas-Mississippi State loser, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)

Game 8: Tennessee-Virginia winner vs. Texas-Mississippi State winner, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Wednesday, June 23

Game 9: Teams TBA, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, June 24

Game 10: Teams TBA, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Friday, June 25

Game 11: Teams TBA, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Game 12: Teams TBA, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, June 26

*Game 13: Teams TBA, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

*Game 14: Teams TBA, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

* -- if necessary

Championship Series

Best-of-three Series

Monday-Wednesday, June 28-30

Monday, June 28

Game 1: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Tuesday, June 29

Game 2: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, June 30

*Game 3: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

* -- if necessary

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Mark Kelly
Sen. Mark Kelly introduces ‘The Brandon Act’
Residential fire near Sahuarita
UPDATE: Crews contain structure fire near Sahuarita
Rural residential fire on Wilmot and Klafter destroys nearly 20 structures
Residential fire near Wilmot and Klafter destroys nearly 20 structures
(Source: WALB)
UPDATE: Power restored afterover 400 customers in the dark
Fire generic
Suspect arrested for arson in midtown house fire

Latest News

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, front, reacts after hitting a basket late in the second half of...
Suns’ Paul to remain in ‘health and safety’ protocols ahead of conference finals
Two of the top baseball programs in the country will face each other for the first time...
COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: Wildcats, Commodores get ready for first-round matchup
The Wilmington Municipal Golf Course is getting a complete makeover for the first time in its...
How a Tucson-area golf course is working to conserve water
NCAA investigates Arizona State for alleged recruiting violations