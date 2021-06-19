COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: NC State takes down Stanford; Arizona-Vandy to play at 4 p.m.

OMAHA, Neb. (KOLD News 13) - Unseeded NC State continued its shocking run with a 10-4 rout of Stanford Saturday afternoon in the opening round of the College World Series.

Stanford will play the Arizona-Vandy loser at 11 a.m. Monday while NC State will face the Arizona-Vandy winner at 4 p.m. Monday.

The University of Arizona and Vanderbilt were set to play their opening-round game at 4 p.m. Saturday. The game will be on ESPN.

NC State put Stanford away with a four-run ninth inning. Jonny Butler led the Wolfpack with three hits, two runs and five RBIs. Reid Johnston got the win after giving up four runs on six hits in six innings.

Christian Robinson led Stanford with two RBIs and a run scored while started Brendan Beck was charged with the loss after giving up six runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

College World Series Schedule

Saturday-Sunday, June 19-27

Double Elimination

Saturday, June 19

Game 1: NC State 10, Stanford 4

Game 2: Vanderbilt vs. Arizona, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, June 20

Game 3: Tennessee vs. Virginia, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Game 4: Texas vs. Mississippi State, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Monday, June 21

Game 5: Stanford vs. Vanderbilt-Arizona loser, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)

Game 6: NC State vs. Vanderbilt-Arizona winner, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, June 22

Game 7: Tennessee-Virginia loser vs. Texas-Mississippi State loser, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)

Game 8: Tennessee-Virginia winner vs. Texas-Mississippi State winner, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Wednesday, June 23

Game 9: Teams TBA, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, June 24

Game 10: Teams TBA, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Friday, June 25

Game 11: Teams TBA, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Game 12: Teams TBA, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, June 26

*Game 13: Teams TBA, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

*Game 14: Teams TBA, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

* -- if necessary

Championship Series

Best-of-three Series

Monday-Wednesday, June 28-30

Monday, June 28

Game 1: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Tuesday, June 29

Game 2: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, June 30

*Game 3: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

* -- if necessary

