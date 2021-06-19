Advertise
Excessive heat taking a toll in southern Arizona

By Bud Foster
Updated: 40 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Fire Department has responded to 38 heat-related calls in the past six days, 18 of them just since Wednesday morning as the excessive heat takes a toll.

It’s especially difficult for the homeless because the nighttime temperatures have remained excessive as well, giving the homeless no time to cool down.

“This is a big jump, a big spike in the number of calls we’re getting when it comes to heat related illness and reactions to the heat,” said Michael Colaianni, a spokesman for the Tucson Fire Department. “So it’s definitely a dangerous time to be outside.”

Not only dangerous because of heat-related illnesses but also because of the chance of getting severe burns, some of which may require hospitalization.

“The worst one we see, for whatever reason, people fall onto the concrete and can’t get up,” said Dr. Adam Nelson, a surgeon at the University of Arizona in the burn unit. “It’s their entire body and can cause near total body burn.”

They may fall because of dehydration, intoxication or a medical issue he says “and end up with very serious burn issues which usually require surgery.”

On a smaller scale, even a metal doorknob, children’s playground equipment, cool decking, a car door or car seat can get hot enough to cause burns.

“Any object that is out in the hot sun, metal or plastic can easily reach temperatures that high enough to burn skin,” he said.

As far as heat-related burns which may require hospitalization, “about seven to ten a month in the hotter months,” Dr. Nelson said.

This year has been especially difficult on migrants crossing the desert according to Dr. Gregory Hess, the Chief Medical Examiner in Pima County.

He says at this time last year, 89 bodies had been found in the desert. This year it’s 100 already and the county is yet to see the summer spike. As the present trend, it’s likely to set a record.

As far as other heat-related deaths, there have been none in Pima County so far.

