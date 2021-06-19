FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sorry, Dad. No break from the excessive heat this weekend

Advertise
By Jaclyn Selesky
Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through Sunday night. High temps still warming from 109 to 116 across most of southern Arizona. Use extreme caution to avoid being outdoors for any length of time. Father’s Day brings mostly sunny skies and 110 degrees. An uptick in tropical moisture by the middle of next week will bring a chance for storms.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a low near 81.

SUNDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mainly sunny with a high of 110.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 106.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 104. 10% storm chance.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 105. 20% storm chance.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 107. 10% storm chance.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 109. 10% storm chance.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 110. 10% storm chance.

