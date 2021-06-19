Advertise
“It happens in a second and it spreads even quicker”: residential fire near Wilmot and Klafter destroys nearly 20 structures

By Hannah Tiede
Updated: 45 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friday afternoon, a fast-moving fire tore through several homes in a rural neighborhood just east of the Tucson International Airport.

At about 3:30 p.m., firefighters were called to the residential fire near Wilmot Road and Klafter Road.

Rural Metro Fire District, assisted by the Tucson Fire Department and the Rincon Valley Fire District, was able to fully contain the flames within about three hours.

Melissa Tapman says she saw the smoke from miles away as she was driving home.

“Thicker and thicker and just darker and darker as we [drove closer],” she said. “I just thought, ‘Oh, my God, is that our place?!’ We thought it was the landfill.”

Luckily, Tapman’s property was spared. However, her relief was short-lived as she looked over her backyard fence at her friend’s home.

“Oh my God!” she said. “It’s completely gone! She just found out she’s pregnant. It’s just one thing after another.”

Assistant Fire Chief for Rural Metro, Jay Karlik, told KOLD News 13 close to 20 structures including homes, RVs and sheds caught fire. Several vehicles were also destroyed.

Karlik estimates about 10 families were impacted.

“As of right now, we don’t have any casualties,” he said. “We were able to get a family of three out before the fire spread.”

Crews worked diligently in the unrelenting heat. They switched off regularly to avoid heat exhaustion.

With limited fire hydrants in the area, Water Tenders were called in to assist.

Tapman says she is beyond grateful to the responding fire agencies. She now asks the community to help those who have lost everything.

“Every agency that can pull together and help,” she said. “I mean, we just went through the pandemic. Most of them back there are just barely getting by. So, now where are they going to go? What are they going to do?”

Those who want to help can donate to the Red Cross.

Karlik urges everyone to be extra cautious, especially with these high temperatures.

“Fires can spark easily,” he said. “It happens in a second and it spreads even quicker.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

