Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Police: Florida man pulled gun at Starbucks over cream cheese

Police say an angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because they forget the...
Police say an angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because they forget the cream cheese with his bagel. The employee just happened to be the daughter of the Miami Gardens police chief.(Miami Dade Corrections)
By Associated Press
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI GARENS, Fla. (AP) — Police say an angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because they forget the cream cheese with his bagel. The employee just happened to be the daughter of the Miami Gardens police chief.

Police say the man, identified in a police report as Omar Wright, 38, became angry at a Starbucks drive-thru when they messed up his order earlier this week.

According to an arrest report, he returned to the window, screaming at the employee and pulled out a gun.

The employee says the man shouted threats but did not point the gun at her.

Wright is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. He was being held on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Mark Kelly
Sen. Mark Kelly introduces ‘The Brandon Act’
Residential fire near Sahuarita
UPDATE: Crews contain structure fire near Sahuarita
Rural residential fire on Wilmot and Klafter destroys nearly 20 structures
Residential fire near Wilmot and Klafter destroys nearly 20 structures
(Source: WALB)
UPDATE: Power restored afterover 400 customers in the dark
Fire generic
Suspect arrested for arson in midtown house fire

Latest News

Authorities said a suspect ran over several cyclists before he was shot by a police officer in...
Authorities: Suspect ran over six cyclists before getting shot by Show Low officer
The Arizona Wildcats are in the College World Series for the 18th time in school history.
COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: NC State takes down Stanford; Arizona-Vandy to play at 4 p.m.
This Saturday, June 19, 221, photo released by the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District shows...
Driver rams cyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, front, reacts after hitting a basket late in the second half of...
Suns’ Paul to remain in ‘health and safety’ protocols ahead of conference finals