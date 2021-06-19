Suns’ Paul to remain in ‘health and safety’ protocols ahead of conference finals

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Suns’ Chris Paul will remain in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols just one day before the first game of the Western Conference Finals, the team said Saturday morning in a press release.

Paul entered the NBA’s COVID-19 “health and safety protocols” earlier this week and was sidelined for an “indefinite period of time.” It’s not clear if he’s vaccinated or if he may have to isolate for some time if he tests positive.

The last time the Phoenix Suns were in the Western Conference Finals was 2010. They’ve also won the Conference title in 1976 and 1993 but the team has yet to win the championship.

Paul, 36, has been essential to the Suns all season, including when they defeated the L.A. Lakers in Round 1 and then swept the Denver Nuggets in Round 2. This will be CP3′s second time in the Western Conference Finals. He went in 2018 with the Houston Rockets, but an injury kept him out of Games 6 and 7.

Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers is set for 12:30 p.m. The team did not say if they would update his status before then.

