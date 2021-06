TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Tucson police say arson was the cause of a house fire in midtown this morning

It broke out on East Laguna near First and Glenn. One person escaped the flames and firefighters had it out within 15 minutes after calls for additional units.

No injuries were reported, but police arrested Holly Garcia for one count of arson of an occupied structure.

