Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Devin Booker posts triple-double as Suns take Game 1 from Clippers

Deandre Ayton added 20 points, nine rebounds for Phoenix
Devin Booker posted a triple-double in the Suns' win over the Clippers in the first game of the...
Devin Booker posted a triple-double in the Suns' win over the Clippers in the first game of the Western Conference Finals.(David Zalubowski | AP)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Suns were without Chris Paul, but they had a possessed Devin Booker.

Booker stepped up big for Phoenix in a 120-114 win over the LA Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Sunday, June 20.

He had a triple-double (40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists) while Deandre Ayton added 20 points and nine rebounds.

The Suns also got double-digit scoring from Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Cameron Payne and Cameron Johnson.

The all-around effort more than made up for Paul’s absence. CP3 missed the game due to the NBA’s COVID protocols.

Paul may play in Game 2, which is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Clippers were missing Kawhi Leonard and it showed. Paul George scored 34 points and Reggie Jackson had 24 points for the Clippers, who turned the ball over nine times and were outscored in the paint 58-34.

Leonard has missed several games with a knee injury and there is no word on when he would return.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rural residential fire on Wilmot and Klafter destroys nearly 20 structures
Large-scale residential fire near airport destroys close to 20 structures
Authorities said a suspect ran over several cyclists before he was shot by a police officer in...
Authorities: Suspect ran over six cyclists before getting shot by Show Low officer
Sen. Mark Kelly
Sen. Mark Kelly introduces ‘The Brandon Act’
(Source: WALB)
UPDATE: Power restored afterover 400 customers in the dark
The Arizona Wildcats are in the College World Series for the 18th time in school history.
COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: Vanderbilt edges Arizona 7-6 in 12 innings

Latest News

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, front, reacts after hitting a basket late in the second half of...
Suns standout Chris Paul out for first game of Western Conference Finals
The Arizona Wildcats are in the College World Series for the 18th time in school history.
COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: Vanderbilt edges Arizona 7-6 in 12 innings
Vanderbilt edged Arizona 7-6 in 12 innings in the opening round of the College World Series.
COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: Vanderbilt edges Arizona 7-6 in 12 innings
Two of the top baseball programs in the country will face each other for the first time...
COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: Wildcats, Commodores get ready for first-round matchup