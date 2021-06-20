Devin Booker posts triple-double as Suns take Game 1 from Clippers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Suns were without Chris Paul, but they had a possessed Devin Booker.

Booker stepped up big for Phoenix in a 120-114 win over the LA Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Sunday, June 20.

He had a triple-double (40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists) while Deandre Ayton added 20 points and nine rebounds.

The Suns also got double-digit scoring from Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Cameron Payne and Cameron Johnson.

The all-around effort more than made up for Paul’s absence. CP3 missed the game due to the NBA’s COVID protocols.

Paul may play in Game 2, which is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Clippers were missing Kawhi Leonard and it showed. Paul George scored 34 points and Reggie Jackson had 24 points for the Clippers, who turned the ball over nine times and were outscored in the paint 58-34.

Leonard has missed several games with a knee injury and there is no word on when he would return.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.