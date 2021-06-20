Experts expect scorpion surge as Monsoon kicks into gear

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As we get into Monsoon, flooding isn’t the only thing you need to prepare for this time of year.

Scorpions are out and they’re making their way into homes.

“Typically, scorpion season is going to range from about May all the way through October, with the peak being in June,” explained Laura Morehouse with the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center.

She said each year they receive about 1,000-2,000 calls about scorpion stings. So far this year, there have been more than 300.

“The majority of scorpion stings that we get calls about are bark scorpions. They are the most common scorpions here in Arizona and because they like to climb, they’re the ones found inside the home most often,” Morehouse said.

There are 30 species of scorpions in our state, including the bark scorpion, whose venom can be life-threatening.

“Bark scorpion stings can actually cause a severe reaction in young children or older adults, so we want to watch those a little bit more carefully,” Morehouse said. “And those can look like jerky body movements and wild eye movements, like their roving back and forth.”

If you live in an area where scorpions are prevalent, Arizona Pest Control’s Joshua Tennenbaum said there are a couple of things you can do to prepare your home.

“Check the door seals, the garage door, the other doors,” Tennenbaum said. “Keep clutter and debris away from the house. Check the water main boxes, make sure you don’t have any leaks as well.”

Tennenbaum said during Monsoon, their scorpion calls go up by 30%.

“Just like everything else, the water is going to bring out the bugs,” he said. “Scorpions are mainly looking for the feeder bugs. They’re going to be a little more active. They’re nocturnal so they’re going to be most active at night.”

But during the daytime, scorpions have a tendency to climb into your bed because it’s the quietest room in the house.

Scorpions can typically be found in bathrooms because of the moisture. Tennenbaum also adds that during this time, you should always check your shoes and clothes before putting them on just in case a scorpion is resting inside.

Morehouse said if you do get stung, you should call the poison center at 800-222-1222 to determine if you’ll need medical care. The center is open 24/7 and they always have poison experts on hand.

