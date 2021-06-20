FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We are getting a well-deserved break from our excessive heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will weaken over the desert southwest in the coming days. We will also see an increase in moisture from the south for the first half of the week before high pressure builds back in.

TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the upper-70s.

MONDAY: Sunny with a high of 105.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 104. 20% storm chance.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 104. 30% storm chance.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 105. 10% storm chance.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 110. 10% storm chance.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high near 110.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high near 110.

