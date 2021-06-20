Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We are getting a well-deserved break from our excessive heat

KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday Morning, May 28th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday Morning, May 28th
By Jaclyn Selesky
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will weaken over the desert southwest in the coming days. We will also see an increase in moisture from the south for the first half of the week before high pressure builds back in.

TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the upper-70s.

MONDAY: Sunny with a high of 105.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 104. 20% storm chance.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 104. 30% storm chance.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 105. 10% storm chance.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 110. 10% storm chance.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high near 110.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high near 110.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rural residential fire on Wilmot and Klafter destroys nearly 20 structures
Large-scale residential fire near airport destroys close to 20 structures
Authorities said a suspect ran over several cyclists before he was shot by a police officer in...
Authorities: Suspect ran over six cyclists before getting shot by Show Low officer
Sen. Mark Kelly
Sen. Mark Kelly introduces ‘The Brandon Act’
(Source: WALB)
UPDATE: Power restored afterover 400 customers in the dark
The Arizona Wildcats are in the College World Series for the 18th time in school history.
COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: Vanderbilt edges Arizona 7-6 in 12 innings

Latest News

The Horton Complex Fire, which started with a lightning strike June 16, is about 20 miles...
Horton Complex Fire burning nearly 1,500 acres near Alpine
The lightning-caused Backbone Fire is burning about 12 miles west of Pine, Arizona.
Backbone Fire near Pine grows to more than 24,000 acres
The Pinnacle Fire is burning in a remote area in the Santa Teresa Wilderness northeast of Tucson.
UPDATE: Pinnacle Fire grows to more than 31,000 acres, 25% containment
Crews from the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority work on the Telegraph Fire on Tuesday, June 8.
UPDATE: Telegraph Fire grows to more than 180,000 acres, Mescal Fire now 100% contained