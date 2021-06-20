Horton Complex Fire burning nearly 1,500 acres near Alpine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Horton Complex Fire near Hannagan Meadow has burned almost 1,500 acres with zero containment as of Sunday, June 20.

The fire, which started with a lightning strike June 16, is about 20 miles southwest of Alpine.

The Horton Fire, Lost Lake Fire and Willow Springs 1 Fire combined and more than 100 personnel are battling the complex fire.

Officials expect the wildfire to grow a lot over the next two days, due to the heat and dry conditions.

