Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Horton Complex Fire burning nearly 1,500 acres near Alpine

The Horton Complex Fire, which started with a lightning strike June 16, is about 20 miles...
The Horton Complex Fire, which started with a lightning strike June 16, is about 20 miles southwest of Alpine, Arizona.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Horton Complex Fire near Hannagan Meadow has burned almost 1,500 acres with zero containment as of Sunday, June 20.

The fire, which started with a lightning strike June 16, is about 20 miles southwest of Alpine.

The Horton Fire, Lost Lake Fire and Willow Springs 1 Fire combined and more than 100 personnel are battling the complex fire.

Officials expect the wildfire to grow a lot over the next two days, due to the heat and dry conditions.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rural residential fire on Wilmot and Klafter destroys nearly 20 structures
Large-scale residential fire near airport destroys close to 20 structures
Authorities said a suspect ran over several cyclists before he was shot by a police officer in...
Authorities: Suspect ran over six cyclists before getting shot by Show Low officer
Sen. Mark Kelly
Sen. Mark Kelly introduces ‘The Brandon Act’
(Source: WALB)
UPDATE: Power restored afterover 400 customers in the dark
The Arizona Wildcats are in the College World Series for the 18th time in school history.
COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: Vanderbilt edges Arizona 7-6 in 12 innings

Latest News

The lightning-caused Backbone Fire is burning about 12 miles west of Pine, Arizona.
Backbone Fire near Pine grows to more than 24,000 acres
The Pinnacle Fire is burning in a remote area in the Santa Teresa Wilderness northeast of Tucson.
UPDATE: Pinnacle Fire grows to more than 31,000 acres, 25% containment
Crews from the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority work on the Telegraph Fire on Tuesday, June 8.
UPDATE: Telegraph Fire grows to more than 180,000 acres, Mescal Fire now 100% contained
In this Tuesday, June 15, 2021, file photo, a pedestrian holds a bottle of cold water at a...
Southwest US states bake, wildfire threatens Arizona towns