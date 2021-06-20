Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Calif. shooting

One person was killed and five people were wounded in an Oakland, Calif., shooting. Two people...
One person was killed and five people were wounded in an Oakland, Calif., shooting. Two people were arrested.(Source: AIO Filmz via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 6:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (CNN) – One person is dead and five others were injured in a shooting in California.

Gunfire broke out Saturday near Lake Merritt, where police said about 1,000 people were gathered celebrating.

Six people were taken to the hospital.

A 22-year-old man died from his injuries. The five other victims, a woman and four males, were treated for injuries.

Police said two men have been arrested and two firearms have been recovered.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rural residential fire on Wilmot and Klafter destroys nearly 20 structures
Large-scale residential fire near airport destroys close to 20 structures
Authorities said a suspect ran over several cyclists before he was shot by a police officer in...
Authorities: Suspect ran over six cyclists before getting shot by Show Low officer
Sen. Mark Kelly
Sen. Mark Kelly introduces ‘The Brandon Act’
(Source: WALB)
UPDATE: Power restored afterover 400 customers in the dark
Excessive heat taking a toll in southern Arizona

Latest News

FILE – The Biden administration has moved to make gender confirmation surgery available through...
VA moves to offer gender confirmation surgery to vets
In this June 6, 2021, file photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, President Tsai...
US sending Taiwan 2.5 million vaccine doses, tripling pledge
Authorities say a driver slammed into spectators at the start of a Pride parade in South...
Driver crashes into crowd at Pride parade in Florida; 1 dead
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
Life-threatening flash flooding rises in Claudette’s path