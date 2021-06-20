Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

UPDATE: Police searching for suspect from fatal shooting on Tucson’s west side June 15

Authorities are looking for this tan 2002 Chevy Tahoe. The vehicle, with Arizona license plate...
Authorities are looking for this tan 2002 Chevy Tahoe. The vehicle, with Arizona license plate CCF-1386, is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on Greasewood Road and San Juan Trail in Tucson June 15.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 1:54 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for the suspect and have identified the man killed in a shooting on Tucson’s west side on Tuesday, June 15.

The Tucson Police Department said Ramon Ramirez Gastelum, 50, was found shot near Starr Pass and La Cholla boulevards.

The TPD said the suspect’s vehicle is a tan 2002 Chevy Tahoe with Arizona license plate CCF-1386.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or go to www.88crime.org. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John "Jack" Menard
Pima County Sheriff’s Department asks for help locating missing hiker
Arizona DPS said Clifford James Johnson caused a fatal wrong-way crash on SR 90 near Sierra...
Sierra Vista man facing murder, DUI charges following wrong-way crash
Sahuarita police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 911 or the SPD...
UPDATE: Tucson woman dies in shooting at Sahuarita home
Arizona DPS said Carlos Bautista Madril, 42, was driving a stolen vehicle and likely was drunk...
UPDATE: Tucson man facing host of charges for wrong-way crash in stolen vehicle on Interstate 10
The South Tucson Police Department said Aaron Eleando, 39, died after a shooting early Sunday,...
Authorities investigating fatal shooting in South Tucson

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
Biden pushes effort to combat rising tide of violent crime
The South Tucson Police Department said Aaron Eleando, 39, died after a shooting early Sunday,...
Authorities investigating fatal shooting in South Tucson
The Walnut Fire sparked northeast of Benson on Sunday, June 20.
UPDATE: Interstate 10 closed east of Benson because of Walnut Fire
FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2015, file photo, a bud tender holds two marijuana buds on his fingers...
Connecticut governor signs recreational marijuana into law