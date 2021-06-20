UPDATE: Police searching for suspect from fatal shooting on Tucson’s west side June 15

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for the suspect and have identified the man killed in a shooting on Tucson’s west side on Tuesday, June 15.

The Tucson Police Department said Ramon Ramirez Gastelum, 50, was found shot near Starr Pass and La Cholla boulevards.

The TPD said the suspect’s vehicle is a tan 2002 Chevy Tahoe with Arizona license plate CCF-1386.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or go to www.88crime.org . You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.