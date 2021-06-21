Advertise
Atlanta driver survives large oak crushing car

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 6:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (CNN) - A woman is lucky to be alive after a large oak tree and power lines fell on her car early Sunday morning.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue said the heavy oak limbs barely missed her head.

The woman was trapped in her Lexus until firefighters pulled her out.

She was hospitalized with minor injuries.

A neighbor said the woman was driving up the street when the massive oak unexpectedly collapsed on top of her car.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

