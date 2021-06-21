Advertise
Authorities investigating fatal shooting in South Tucson

The South Tucson Police Department said Aaron Eleando, 39, died after a shooting early Sunday, June 20.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in South Tucson early Sunday, June 20.

The South Tucson Police Department said it happened at Cafe Santa Rosa, located at 2615 South 6th Avenue.

The STPD said Aaron Eleando, 39, was shot and died at a local hospital.

Authorities said Eleando got into a fight with two brothers inside the restaurant’s banquet hall. Witnesses said Eleando fired the first shots.

Everyone then left the banquet hall and Eleando allegedly pointed his gun at one of the brothers again and fired shots while in the parking lot.

The STPD said one of the brothers returned fire and hit Eleando.

The brothers were taken into custody but have not been charged. That is why KOLD News 13 is not identifying them at this time.

No charges have been filed in the case. Anyone with information should call 88-CRIME or go to www.88crime.org

