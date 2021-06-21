Advertise
Body found in Rio Grande near Truth or Consequences

The Rio Grande in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.
The Rio Grande in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.(Google Maps)
By Associated Press
Updated: 42 minutes ago
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (AP) - Authorities are waiting for the identity of a body recovered in the Rio Grande near Truth or Consequences.

New Mexico State Police said Sunday, June 20, that a dive team discovered the body several miles from Rotary Park.

A 5-year-old boy from the area was reported missing last week. Authorities have not said whether the body found could be Shaquille Ferguson Jr.

Local authorities were asked by family last week to conduct a welfare check. The boy was last seen with another relative more than two weeks ago near Rotary Park.

The body is with the Office of the Medical Investigator for identification.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

