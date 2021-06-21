COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: Stanford leads Arizona 7-0 in fourth inning of elimination game

OMAHA, Neb. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona and Stanford squared off Monday in an elimination game at the College World Series.

The game started at 11 a.m. and is on ESPNU. You can follow the stats live at h ttps://www.ncaa.com/game/5843336

As of noon, Stanford led 7-0 in the fourth inning.

The teams were scoreless until the top of the third when Stanford sent 10 to the plate and chased Arizona starter Garrett Irvin. He gave up five runs on seven hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Chandler Murphy came in for Arizona and gave up two runs before getting out of the inning.

This is the fourth matchup between the teams this season and the Wildcats are 1-2 against the Cardinal.

It is Arizona’s 18th trip to the CWS and third since 2012. The Wildcats, with four national titles overall, were runners-up in their last trip in 2016.

The Cardinal are making their 17th tripe to the CWS and first since 2008. Stanford won two national titles (1987 and 1988) and finished as runner-up in 200, 2001 and 2003.

College World Series Schedule

Saturday-Sunday, June 19-27

Double Elimination

Saturday, June 19

Game 1: NC State 10, Stanford 4

Game 2: Vanderbilt 7, Arizona 6, 12 innings

Sunday, June 20

Game 3: Virginia 6, Tennessee 0

Game 4: Mississippi State 2, Texas 1

Monday, June 21

Game 5: Stanford vs. Arizona, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)

Game 6: NC State vs. Vanderbilt, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, June 22

Game 7: Tennessee vs. Texas, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)

Game 8: Virginia vs. Mississippi State, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Wednesday, June 23

Game 9: Arizona-Stanford winner vs. NC State-Vanderbilt loser, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, June 24

Game 10: Tennessee-Texas winner vs. Virginia-Mississippi State loser, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Friday, June 25

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. NC State-Vanderbilt winner, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Virginia-Mississippi State winner, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, June 26

*Game 13: Teams TBA, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

*Game 14: Teams TBA, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

* -- if necessary

Championship Series

Best-of-three Series

Monday-Wednesday, June 28-30

Monday, June 28

Game 1: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Tuesday, June 29

Game 2: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, June 30

*Game 3: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

* -- if necessary

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.