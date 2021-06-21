FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat is FINALLY breaking!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will weaken over the desert southwest in the coming days bringing us average temperatures for the first time in more than a week! We will also see an increase in moisture from the south for the middle of the week before high pressure builds back in next weekend.

MONDAY: Sunny with a high of 105.

TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: 20% storm chance. Clouds increasing with a high of 103.

WEDNESDAY: 30% storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 102.

THURSDAY: 10% storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 103.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 106.

SATURDAY: 10% storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 107.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 105.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.