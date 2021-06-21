Pima County Sheriff’s Department asks for help locating missing hiker

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a hiker who failed to show up at a pre-determined pick-up location.

John “Jack” Menard, 60, had planned to meet someone at the Gordon Hirabayashi Campground on Sunday, June 20. He was hiking on the Arizona Trail and departed from the American Flag Trailhead near Oracle on Thursday, June 17.

Menard is described as 5-foot-7, 160 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He may be carrying a red backpack.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.