Sahuarita police investigate shooting death

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Sahuarita on Sunday, June 20.

The Sahuarita Police Department received a report of a shooting in a residence in the 200 block of E. Thomas Jefferson Way at about 10:14 p.m. Responding officers found a person suffering from gunshot trauma. The victim died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts by officers and paramedics.

Details are limited, but police say they have identified everyone involved in this incident and there are no outstanding suspects. Police have made no arrests.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call 911 or 344-7000 during business hours Monday through Friday or by contacting the SPD TIP Line at 520-445-7847.

