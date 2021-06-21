Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Sahuarita police investigate shooting death

Sahuarita police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 911 or the SPD...
Sahuarita police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 911 or the SPD TIP Line at 520-445-7847.(Source: Gray Image Bank | Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Sahuarita on Sunday, June 20.

The Sahuarita Police Department received a report of a shooting in a residence in the 200 block of E. Thomas Jefferson Way at about 10:14 p.m. Responding officers found a person suffering from gunshot trauma. The victim died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts by officers and paramedics.

Details are limited, but police say they have identified everyone involved in this incident and there are no outstanding suspects. Police have made no arrests.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call 911 or 344-7000 during business hours Monday through Friday or by contacting the SPD TIP Line at 520-445-7847.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Mark Kelly
Sen. Mark Kelly introduces ‘The Brandon Act’
This Saturday, June 19, 2021, photo courtesy of The White Mountain Independent shows the scene...
Witness tells of horror as truck rams into Arizona bike race
Rural residential fire on Wilmot and Klafter destroys nearly 20 structures
Large-scale residential fire near airport destroys close to 20 structures
A striped bark scorpion. Source: Animal-World: Courtesy Russ Gurley
Experts expect scorpion surge as Monsoon kicks into gear
Authorities said a suspect ran over several cyclists before he was shot by a police officer in...
Authorities: Suspect ran over six cyclists before getting shot by Show Low officer

Latest News

FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
High court sides with ex-athletes in NCAA compensation case
On Father’s day weekend, a local dad took a cross country trek to watch his son play on College...
Wildcat dad takes first ever road trip to watch son play in College World Series
John "Jack" Menard
Pima County Sheriff’s Department asks for help locating missing hiker
The Rio Grande in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.
Body found in Rio Grande near Truth or Consequences