Sierra Vista man facing murder, DUI charges following wrong-way crash

Arizona DPS said Clifford James Johnson caused a fatal wrong-way crash on SR 90 near Sierra...
Arizona DPS said Clifford James Johnson caused a fatal wrong-way crash on SR 90 near Sierra Vista Friday, June 18.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 1:51 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Sierra Vista man is facing a host of charges in connection with a fatal wrong-way crash on Friday, June 18.

Arizona DPS said Clifford James Johnson, 38, hit another vehicle while driving the wrong way on SR 90 near Sierra Vista.

Johnson had three minors in the vehicle with him and one, a 9-year-old boy, died at the scene. The other two suffered serious injuries.

Johnson had minor injuries and was booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated DUI, endangerment, child abuse and criminal damage.

DPS said two adults were in the vehicle Johnson hit and that they suffered serious injuries.

According to a GoFundMe drive, the adults are Layne and Michell East. As of 1:45 p.m. Monday, more than $13,000 has been raised.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

