Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Usain Bolt shares photos of newborn twins on Father’s Day

By Gray News staff
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt shared pictures of his newborn twins in a Father’s Day Instagram post.

The fastest man in history is pictured with his partner Kasi Bennett in the photos. His twin sons, Saint Leo Bolt and Lightning Bolt, are sleeping peacefully beside them.

Also pictured center is the couple’s daughter, Olympia Lightning Bolt. She arrived in 2020.

Bennett also shared another image to Instagram from the photoshoot, along with a Father’s Day message.

“Happy Father’s Day to my forever love! @usainbolt You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end!”

The track star owns the world records in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash, as well as the 4 x 100-meter race with his Jamaica national teammates.

Bolt, 34, will not compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after participating in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 games.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Mark Kelly
Sen. Mark Kelly introduces ‘The Brandon Act’
Rural residential fire on Wilmot and Klafter destroys nearly 20 structures
Large-scale residential fire near airport destroys close to 20 structures
A striped bark scorpion. Source: Animal-World: Courtesy Russ Gurley
Experts expect scorpion surge as Monsoon kicks into gear
This Saturday, June 19, 2021, photo courtesy of The White Mountain Independent shows the scene...
Witness tells of horror as truck rams into Arizona bike race
Authorities said a suspect ran over several cyclists before he was shot by a police officer in...
Authorities: Suspect ran over six cyclists before getting shot by Show Low officer

Latest News

A former FDA commissioner says the U.S. needs to think about a different vaccine delivery...
Biden's 4th of July vaccination goal in doubt
Usain Bolt and partner Kasi Bennett announced the arrival of twins with a social media post on...
Photos: Usain Bolt welcomes twin boys
Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
Claudette regaining strength after 13 killed in Alabama
A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of Catherine Serou, an...
Suspect arraigned in killing of American student in Russia