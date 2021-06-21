Advertise
Walnut Fire near Benson grows to 260 acres

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 6:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Walnut Fire near Benson has burned more than 260 acres with no containment as of late Sunday, June 20.

The fire, which is about 13 miles northeast of Benson, was first spotted Sunday morning and the cause is under investigation.

More than 50 people are battling the blaze and smoke can be seen from Interstate 10.

