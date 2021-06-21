Advertise
Water leak causing outages in Nogales

A water main break caused outages in the Royal Road area in Nogales on Sunday, June 20.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A water main break caused outages in the Royal Road area in Nogales on Sunday, June 20.

The city said crews were on the scene and would begin working as soon as possible.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and our water crews will try to repair this leak as soon as possible,” said Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino. “We appreciate your patience.”

In a Facebook post, Garino said the line was identified as one of the oldest/most damaged in the city in 2019.

Garino said the city applied for and was approved to get funding for a complete repair, but that it will take time for the city to actually get the money.

“The project will consist of a completely new infrastructure (new water lines) and new paving,” he said.

Garino said the city officials will meet this week to discuss the next steps.

