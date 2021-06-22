Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang banned again, misses Tokyo Olympics

In this Tuesday, July 23, 2019 file photo, China's Sun Yang celebrates after winning the men's...
In this Tuesday, July 23, 2019 file photo, China's Sun Yang celebrates after winning the men's 200m freestyle final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. Chinese swimmer star Sun Yang has been banned for more than four years for breaking anti-doping rules. The verdict by the Court of Arbitration for Sport ends Sun’s hopes of defending his Olympic title in the 200 meters freestyle in Tokyo next month. His ban expires in May 2024.(Source: AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
By Associated Press
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — Chinese swimmer star Sun Yang has been banned for more than four years for breaking anti-doping rules.

The verdict by the Court of Arbitration for Sport ends Sun’s hopes of defending his Olympic title in the 200 meters freestyle in Tokyo next month.

His ban expires in May 2024.

Sun’s original 8-year ban was overturned last year on appeal to Switzerland’s supreme court which ordered a fresh prosecution.

Federal judges ruled the first guilty verdict unsafe because a CAS judge showed anti-Chinese bias in social media comments.

The retrial was heard by three new judges on video link last month.

The ruling was fast-tracked ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John "Jack" Menard
Pima County Sheriff’s Department asks for help locating missing hiker
Arizona DPS said Clifford James Johnson caused a fatal wrong-way crash on SR 90 near Sierra...
Sierra Vista man facing murder, DUI charges following wrong-way crash
Sahuarita police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 911 or the SPD...
UPDATE: Tucson woman dies in shooting at Sahuarita home
The South Tucson Police Department said Aaron Eleando, 39, died after a shooting early Sunday,...
Authorities investigating fatal shooting in South Tucson
The Walnut Fire sparked northeast of Benson on Sunday, June 20.
UPDATE: Walnut Fire northeast of Benson grows to 2,500 acres; I-10 rest stops closed in Texas Canyon

Latest News

FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 press briefing; 70% of Americans 30 or older have gotten vaccine
A squid is shown at a lab in Honolulu on June 11, 2021. Dozens of baby squid from Hawaii are in...
NASA sends squid into space for research
The Horton Complex Fire, which started with a lightning strike June 16, is about 20 miles...
Horton Complex Fire burns more than 2,700 acres near Alpine
The Heavy Fire burns near Helvetia Mine on Wednesday, June 16.
UPDATE: Heavy Fire 75% contained, estimated at 104 acres in Santa Rita Mountains
Crews from the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority work on the Telegraph Fire on Tuesday, June 8.
UPDATE: Telegraph Fire grows to more than 180,000 acres, 87% contained