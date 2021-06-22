Coffee lowers risk of chronic liver disease, study says

Advertise
By CNN Staff
(CNN) - That morning cup of joe could be doing your liver a favor.

A new study showed that regular coffee drinkers are 21% less likely to develop chronic liver disease and 49% less likely to die from it.

The study also says that the benefits apply to both regular coffee and decaf, but less to instant coffee.

The rates of some types of serious liver disease have surged in the United States in recent decades.

The study, published in the journal BMC Public Health, adds to the growing list of health benefits of coffee which include lowering the risk of Type II diabetes and Parkinson’s disease.

Too much caffeine however, can be dangerous.

Drinking more than four cups of coffee a day during pregnancy has been associated with low birth weight and pre-term birth.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

