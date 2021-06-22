Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

UPDATE: Highway officials reopen one lane of eastbound I-10 after crash near Alvernon Way

Eastbound lanes of I-10 are closed at Alvernon Way in Tucson.
Eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed at Alvernon Way in Tucson because of a crash early on Tuesday, June 22.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Traffic had to be diverted from eastbound I-10 at Alvernon Way because of a crash on Tuesday morning, June 22, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

After the brief closure, highway officials reopened the right lane, but the traffic backup extended as far west as the Ajo Way exit.

Drivers are advised to delay travel or to seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sahuarita police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 911 or the SPD...
UPDATE: Tucson woman dies in shooting at Sahuarita home
John "Jack" Menard
Pima County Sheriff’s Department asks for help locating missing hiker
Arizona DPS said Clifford James Johnson caused a fatal wrong-way crash on SR 90 near Sierra...
Sierra Vista man facing murder, DUI charges following wrong-way crash
The South Tucson Police Department said Aaron Eleando, 39, died after a shooting early Sunday,...
Authorities investigating fatal shooting in South Tucson
The Walnut Fire sparked northeast of Benson on Sunday, June 20.
UPDATE: Walnut Fire northeast of Benson jumps to 1,500 acres

Latest News

Arizona DPS said Clifford James Johnson caused a fatal wrong-way crash on SR 90 near Sierra...
Sierra Vista man facing murder, DUI charges following wrong-way crash
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
Rides on Sun Tran, Sun Link, Sun Van, Sun On-Demand and Sun Shuttle will be free through Dec....
Sun Tran says free fares will remain through end of year
Authorities said a 15-year-old girl died after she crashed into another vehicle in Tucson on...
TPD: Teen girl driving without license dies following crash on South Nogales Highway