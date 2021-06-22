UPDATE: Highway officials reopen one lane of eastbound I-10 after crash near Alvernon Way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Traffic had to be diverted from eastbound I-10 at Alvernon Way because of a crash on Tuesday morning, June 22, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

After the brief closure, highway officials reopened the right lane, but the traffic backup extended as far west as the Ajo Way exit.

Drivers are advised to delay travel or to seek alternate routes.

