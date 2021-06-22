FIRST ALERT FORECAST: rain chances on the rise!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Moisture increase from the south brings a chance for storms Tuesday at 20%, better chances west of Tucson. For Wednesday, a 30% chance with storms favoring the mountains east of Tucson. Temperatures will be right around June normals for the week, with daytime highs warming into the weekend.

TUESDAY: 20% storm chance. Clouds increasing with a high of 103.

TONIGHT: 20% chance of rain. Partly to mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 100.

THURSDAY: 20% storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 103.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 106.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 107.

SUNDAY: 10% storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 106.

MONDAY: 20% storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 105.

